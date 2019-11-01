TNCC welcomes State government’s move to celebrate TN Day

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri welcomed the State government’s move to celebrate Tamil Nadu Day on Friday.

“I welcome the government’s decision to celebrate November 1 as Tamil Nadu Day in schools and colleges, recognising the transition of Madras State to Tamil Nadu on November 1, 1956,” Mr. Alagiri said in a statement.

Mr. Alagiri said there was a demand even during the freedom struggle that States should be formed on the basis of languages, and that the Congress had taken steps at that time for it.

Recalling the history of the State and the renaming of Madras State as Tamil Nadu and Madras as Chennai, Mr. Alagiri said it was apt that November 1 was being celebrated as Tamil Nadu Day. “The TNCC considers this a joyful day. All Tamils irrespective of their political affiliation should celebrate this day. The TNCC wishes that this day is celebrated every year,” he said.