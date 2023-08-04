ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC, VCK hail SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

August 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case

“Dharma has won again. The verdict has brought joy to those who trust the Constitution and democracy. It has come as a blow to the Modi government,” he said in a statement.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the verdict was a victory for democracy, and the judiciary had “exposed sangh parivar and their agendas”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US