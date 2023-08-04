TNCC, VCK hail SC verdict in Rahul Gandhi defamation case

August 04, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a defamation case

“Dharma has won again. The verdict has brought joy to those who trust the Constitution and democracy. It has come as a blow to the Modi government,” he said in a statement.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol. Thirumavalavan said the verdict was a victory for democracy, and the judiciary had “exposed sangh parivar and their agendas”.

