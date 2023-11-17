ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC, VCK condemn Governor for returning legislative Bills

November 17, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) have condemned Governor R.N. Ravi for returning the Bills passed by the Assembly.

The Governor has an ulterior motive. He has returned the Bills when the State government has filed a case in the Supreme Court on the delay on his part in clearing the Bills, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said in a statement on Thursday. He demanded that Mr. Ravi resign from his post or the Union government recall him.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan told reporters that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should pass a resolution at the Special Session of the Assembly, scheduled for Saturday, urging the Centre to recall the Governor.

