TNCC urges government to control private bus fares

Representational picture. The menace of private bus operators charging an exorbitant fare, especially during the Deepavali season has recently been highlighted.

Representational picture. The menace of private bus operators charging an exorbitant fare, especially during the Deepavali season has recently been highlighted.   | Photo Credit: N. Bashkaran

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Wednesday urged the State government to take steps to control the menace of private bus operators charging an exorbitant fare, especially during the Deepavali season.

The Hindu had on Wednesday published an article highlighting the menace and the plight of helpless passengers. In a statement, Mr. Alagiri contended that private bus operators were charging high fares, because of high demand during the festive season.

He claimed that the bus fares were increased by 100% over the usual fare. “These fares are officially announced and collected. Why is the transport department indifferent to this issue?” Mr. Alagiri questioned.

Since the Motor Vehicles Act provides for strong action against vehicles registered from other States, Mr. Alagiri suggested that there should be a ban of such vehicles and that the bus fares should be regulated.

