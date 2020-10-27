Tamil Nadu

TNCC urges AIADMK government to stop incidents of vandalising of Periyar statues

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri strongly condemned the act of miscreants defacing the statue of Periyar by daubing saffron colour at Reddiarchatram in Dindigul district.

In a statement, he pointed out such incidents are happening frequently and the police has so far not taken action against those involved in defacing Periyar statue in Trichy last month.

‘Those involved in such incidents should be booked under Goondas Act, Mr. Alagiri urged.

He also pointed out it is the duty of Tamil Nadu government to stop such incidents from happening or else the AIADMK government would be blamed for committing the biggest crime against Periyar.

