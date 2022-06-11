TNCC to protest ED summons issued to Sonia, Rahul

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 22:56 IST

Special Correspondent June 11, 2022 22:56 IST

They have been asked to appear in a case involving the National Herald

They have been asked to appear in a case involving the National Herald

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will hold a demonstration on Monday near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Greames Road here to protest against summons issued by the ED to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the party’s Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald, the party organ, according to a release issued by K.S. Alagiri, president of the TNCC.



Our code of editorial values