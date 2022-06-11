TNCC to protest ED summons issued to Sonia, Rahul
They have been asked to appear in a case involving the National Herald
The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will hold a demonstration on Monday near the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Greames Road here to protest against summons issued by the ED to Congress president Sonia Gandhi and the party’s Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi in connection with a money laundering case involving the National Herald, the party organ, according to a release issued by K.S. Alagiri, president of the TNCC.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.