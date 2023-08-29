HamberMenu
TNCC to organise a training programme for booth agents

The district presidents and other office bearers, MLAs and MPs will also participate in the event, which will be attended by Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao

August 29, 2023 12:24 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said that the State unit will organise a training programme for booth agents in 10 districts on August 31 in Kumbakonam. The district presidents and other office bearers, MLAs and MPs will also participate in the event, which will be attended by Tamil Nadu in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao. 

Mr. Alagiri alleged the Comptroller And Audit General report stating that corruption to the tune of ₹7.5 lakh crore had taken place in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tenure in the Centrally-funded health scheme and cost of Dwaraka expressway. 

Speaking to the reporters, Mr. Alagiri said that money has been spent inappropriately and said that CAG states that firms with no prior experience have been given huge contracts. 

“Prime Minister Modi and BJP call themselves honest but the CAG report exposes them. Contracts worth hundreds of crores were given to Adani’s companies. This has been tabled in the Lok Sabha. He hasn’t answered in the parliament,” he said. 

