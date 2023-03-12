ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC to hold protests against Centre for supporting Adani Group

March 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

K.S. Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri will lead a protest on Monday in front of the Rajiv Gandhi statue in Little Mount near Raj Bhavan, Chennai, against the Central government for allegedly aiding Adani Group’s attempts to manipulate their stocks in the market. The stark rise in cost of LPG cylinder over the last few years will also be flagged.

The protests in Chennai will be a co-ordinated effort across India as instructed by All India Congress Committee.

“From March 6 to 10, we organised similar protests at the block level, circle level. This will be a coordinated protest in front of Raj Bhavans across India on the same date,” said a party functionary.

AICC secretary Sirivalla Prasad, Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, sitting and former Congress MPs, other elected Congress representatives, District Congress committee presidents in Chennai, Chengalpattu and South Tiruvallur and others will participate in the protests.

