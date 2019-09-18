TNCC to greet Amit Shah with black flags when he visits Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Tuesday decided to show black flags to Home Minister Amit Shah when he visits the State next time for his remark that Hindi should be the language that unites India.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the party’s executive committee, presided over by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik and AICC secretaries Sanjay Dutt and Sirivella Prasad. The resolution said Mr. Shah’s remarks went against the legal guarantees and protection provided by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru to languages other than Hindi.

The party called upon the Central government to give up its proposal of ‘One nation, one ration card’ as there was no concrete data on the number of temporary migrants coming into each State.

It slammed the Modi government’s handling of the economy and blamed it for the fall in the GDP to 5%.

It also condemned the arrest of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, terming it the vendetta politics of the BJP.

Mr. Alagiri said party cadre will hold a large-scale protest on Wednesday in all districts of T.N. to condemn Mr. Shah’s statement on Hindi and State Dairy Development Minister K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji’s comment that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were Italians.