TNCC to celebrate Dalit leader Elayaperumal’s birth centenary a month later

June 26, 2023 09:57 pm | Updated 09:57 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee missed a chance to organise a mega celebration of the birth centenary of former State unit president and prominent Dalit leader, L. Elayaperumal, on June 26, which would have been viewed as the party’s effort to recognise his contribution to the Congress, society at large and to the cause of Dalit rights and welfare.

While the original plan was to invite prominent national leaders, including the newly elected Indian National Congress party chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, for the celebration, the State unit could only manage a small celebration at party’s State headquarters.

“We missed the chance to honour his life,” said a senior TNCC leader, who added that a bigger celebration should have been held to honour his contribution to the party.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, who was in New Delhi to meet Mr. Kharge and INC organisation secretary, K.C. Venugopal, said Elayaperumal’s family and party cadre in Cuddalore district wanted to celebrate his birth centenary in the late leader’s home town.

“The event will be held on July 28. We will be inviting our national leaders. I have invited Mr. Kharge, who said he would try to come,” said Mr. Alagiri.

Sources within the party said the sudden trip of TNCC chief to New Delhi was the reason why a bigger celebration could not be held. There was speculation that he had gone to New Delhi to speak to the party leadership about his role as the State unit’s chief.

However, Mr. Alagiri categorically denied these speculations in the media about his tenure as the party president.

“I met Kharge and Venugopal to discuss certain organisational changes and also about celebration of the birth anniversaries of former Congress leaders, Elayaperumal and Kamarajar. I also spoke about filling the vacant District Congress Committee president posts. There was no discussion on my role,” he said.

