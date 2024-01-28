TNCC takes exception to Minister’s remarks

January 28, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Members of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) took exception to Minister Raja Kannappan’s recent remarks that the Congress is running the party in Tamil Nadu only to “gain seats during elections”.

In a speech that went viral on social media, Mr. Kannappan said, “People do not give them [the Congress] importance because they do not work for people’s welfare. When the election season arrives, they come and seek seats. This is why BJP seems to be making noise. But, we won’t allow it.”

Condemning the remarks, a senior Congress leader said such speeches could lead to a volley of criticism from both sides, and it could jeopardise the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The leader said DMK ministers were facing pressure from their own party locally for giving seats to the Congress.

