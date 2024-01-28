GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNCC takes exception to Minister’s remarks

January 28, 2024 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) took exception to Minister Raja Kannappan’s recent remarks that the Congress is running the party in Tamil Nadu only to “gain seats during elections”.

In a speech that went viral on social media, Mr. Kannappan said, “People do not give them [the Congress] importance because they do not work for people’s welfare. When the election season arrives, they come and seek seats. This is why BJP seems to be making noise. But, we won’t allow it.”

Condemning the remarks, a senior Congress leader said such speeches could lead to a volley of criticism from both sides, and it could jeopardise the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The leader said DMK ministers were facing pressure from their own party locally for giving seats to the Congress.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.