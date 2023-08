August 12, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s Scheduled Caste (SC) department head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, will visit Nanguneri, where the attack on SC students took place, and meet the affected students and urge Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police to take action against the perpetrators of the assault. The visit is significant considering that the elected representative of Nanguneri constituency, Ruby R. Manoharan, belongs to the Congress party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.