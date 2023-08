August 12, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s Scheduled Caste (SC) department head M.P. Ranjan Kumar, will visit Nanguneri, where the attack on SC students took place, and meet the affected students and urge Tirunelveli Superintendent of Police to take action against the perpetrators of the assault. The visit is significant considering that the elected representative of Nanguneri constituency, Ruby R. Manoharan, belongs to the Congress party.