TNCC rank and file pitches for coalition government in 2026

Congress office bearers reportedly ask why the DMK can’t accommodate the Congress as part of the State government when Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu can accommodate his allies despite winning a majority

Updated - September 14, 2024 01:11 am IST - CHENNAI

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai, who recently completed consultative meetings with 77 District Congress Committees, faces an uphill task of managing the myriad aspirations of party’s rank and file that wants the leadership to ensure the party is a part of an alliance that would accommodate them as part of a coalition government in in 2026.

A senior Congress leader said the party cadre are miffed that the Congress is often put in a position to defend the DMK politically without having a share of power.

“Most of our cadre point to how Telugu Desam Party has accommodated its allies in the Andhra Pradesh government despite winning an absolute majority in the recently concluded Assembly elections. Many of them have told us that they want to be a part of an alliance that would guarantee the same for Congress in 2026,” he said.

Since the Congress lost power in 1967, the DMK and AIADMK have not entertained any attempt by allies to seek a share of power even though they have been part of the Central government over the years. The Congress had an opportunity to be a part of the State government between 2006 and 2011, when it supported the DMK, which lacked a majority in the Assembly. However, then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi managed the situation deftly by extending support to the Congress at the Centre while keeping the reins of the State government with the DMK.

Besides, senior leaders said the cadre in districts have demanded that the leadership must choose the president of District Congress Committees as the party candidate (if an assembly seat allotted to party falls within their district) so that the party can grow in Tamil Nadu.

“When a candidate, who hasn’t worked in the district within which the assembly seat exists, is picked by the State level leaders or by the All India Congress Committee....it ends up demoralising the local district office bearers. Many said they want this to stop,” he said.

According to sources, Mr. Selvaperunthagai had told them he would soon recommend a list of names to the AICC to be appointed in district congress committee. With the AIADMK desperate for more allies, Congress cadre feel that Mr. Selvaperunthagai would be in a position to drive a hard bargain during the seat sharing negotiation and make Congress a part of the next State Government.

Published - September 14, 2024 01:10 am IST

