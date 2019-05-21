TNCC questions exit polls

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has questioned the exit polls that have predicted a majority for the NDA, asserting that there is no question of Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to power.

“There is almost 100-seat difference between one survey and the other. If it is five seats plus or minus, it would be acceptable. But why is there such a large difference?” he asked.

When asked if there was a change in the date for the meeting of alliance parties in Delhi, he replied in the negative.