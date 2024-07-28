GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TNCC protests against Union Budget for ‘neglecting’ T.N.

Published - July 28, 2024 01:07 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday led protests against the Union Budget 2024 for not “taking into account the demands of the people of Tamil Nadu”. Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the INDIA bloc would secure a big victory in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election.

While Bihar has received ₹28,000 crore and Andhra Pradesh ₹20,000 crore, Tamil Nadu has not been granted any special fund, he said, adding: “The State doesn’t receive its due share from the Union government. Even Uttar Pradesh has been ignored as the people voted in favour of the INDIA bloc [in the 2024 Lok Sabha election].”

He further said: “Why is the Union government afraid to conduct a Census? They are against social justice. Around 12 crore people are below the poverty line and due to the lack of data, they will not receive any benefits. Parties that talk about social justice are keeping quiet, hiding behind the BJP...”

