TNCC promises help to newspaper industry

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has forwarded a set of demands made by a delegation of newspaper publishers, already placed before Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to the high command and assured all possible help to the industry.

On Thursday, a delegation of newspaper publishers comprising N. Ram, chairman, THG Publishing Private Limited, L. Adimoolam, publisher, Dinamalar, and R.M.R. Ramesh, managing director, Kal Publications (Dinakaran), met Mr. Alagiri at the party headquarters and sought the party's support.

“I have already forwarded the memorandum to our high command. This is not just a State-specific issue but a national issue for the newspaper industry. We will discuss this with the AICC president and extend whatever support is required,” Mr. Alagiri told The Hindu. Congress leaders H. Vasanthakumar, K. Jayakumar, A. Chellakumar and A. Gopanna were present.