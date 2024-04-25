GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TNCC president urges Tamil Nadu government to ensure ‘proper implementation’ of RTE Act

April 25, 2024 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said that SC/ST, OBC, and economically weaker students wanting to join private schools as per the provisions of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, have been facing several obstacles, and urged the Tamil Nadu government to monitor the admission process in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said a number of issues prevent students from the marginalised sections from making use of the provisions of the RTE Act.

“The website through which students can apply for admissions doesn’t work the way it should. The schools also do not make any announcement on their notice boards about admissions based on reservations. Also, according to the RTE Act, students need to live close to the schools (1 km radius), and many applications are rejected based on this rule,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that around 1 lakh students should be admitted in 8,000 schools, and that those hailing from families with income less than ₹2 lakh per year also face issues during admission. “There have been reports of students from the SC/ST and backward classes finding it difficult to get an admission because of this income clause,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.