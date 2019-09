TNCC president K.S. Alagiri slammed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for her comments that millennials were now preferring not to commit to EMIs for an automobile and instead choose Ola or Uber or the Metrorail.

“Economists have come to a conclusion that it is due to slowdown in the economy that people’s purchasing power has come down leading to the crisis in the auto sector,” he said charging the Finance Minister of diverting from the real issue.