January 08, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri hoisted party flags with the base made of stone that featured office bearers’ names, across Vellore district, on Saturday.

The exercise is a part of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been planned across 234 assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu to raise party flags in 100 spots.

He hoisted party flags in over 15 places.