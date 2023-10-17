TNCC, PMK, TMC condole deaths of workers in firework factories

October 17, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, PMK founder Dr. S. Ramadoss, TMC president G.K. Vasan on Tuesday condoled the deaths of 10 people in two firecracker accidents in Sivakasi and Srivillputtur.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said the district administration must do a safety audit of fireworks factories and storage facilities immediately as Deepavali is fast approaching. “Steps should be taken to prevent such incidents and best medical facilities should be provided to those who were injured,” he said.

Dr. Ramadoss said that the accidents in fireworks factories and storage places are increasing. “The reason for these incidents is the lack of full implementation of safety rules. The Tamil Nadu government must provide a compensation of ₹25 lakh to the affected families,” he said.

Mr. Vasan said that 15 persons from Krishnagiri district, 4 from Ariyalur district, 11 from Keezhappur died in fireworks related accidents in the last one month alone. “Fireworks factories must follow all the safety rules and regulations. The workers should be trained and experienced in that environment. The government must do an audit of registered and non-registered fireworks factories to regulate and monitor them by appointing officials in every district. A minimum of ₹10 lakh should be given to those affected,” he said.

