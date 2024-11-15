 />
TNCC nominates leaders to represent party before finance panel

Published - November 15, 2024 07:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The chairman of the State Minorities Commission and former Rajya Sabha member, Peter Alphonse, and Anand Srinivasan will represent the Tamil Nadu Congress before the 16th Finance Commission when its committee visits the State.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, led by its president K. Selvaperunthagai, celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Friday by paying floral tributes to his portrait. The celebrations were organised by the party’s Scheduled Tribe wing.

