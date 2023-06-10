ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC minority cell vows to strengthen the party before 2024 Lok Sabha election

June 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

A demonstration will be held against the BJP government for the violence in Manipur, it says

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s minority cell, at its executive council meeting here, called for the resignation of Railway Minister for the Odisha train accident and announced that a protest will be held against the continuing violence in Manipur “where Christians are being attacked”.

Speaking to The Hindu, minority cell chairman Dr. J. Aslam Basha said, “We have passed a resolution that a demonstration will be held against the BJP government for the violence in Manipur in which Christians have been killed. We also passed a resolution calling for the release of Muslim prisoners who have been in jail for over 25 years.”

He further said the minority cells of the party at the district and block level across Tamil Nadu would be strengthened in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The minority cell also resolved to organise a convention in Tamil Nadu that would aim to unify Christians, Muslims and Hindus as Indians. The executive council urged the Central government to take responsibility for the Odisha train accident and called for the resignation of the minister in charge of the railways.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US