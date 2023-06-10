TNCC minority cell vows to strengthen the party before 2024 Lok Sabha election

June 10, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s minority cell, at its executive council meeting here, called for the resignation of Railway Minister for the Odisha train accident and announced that a protest will be held against the continuing violence in Manipur “where Christians are being attacked”.

Speaking to The Hindu, minority cell chairman Dr. J. Aslam Basha said, “We have passed a resolution that a demonstration will be held against the BJP government for the violence in Manipur in which Christians have been killed. We also passed a resolution calling for the release of Muslim prisoners who have been in jail for over 25 years.”

He further said the minority cells of the party at the district and block level across Tamil Nadu would be strengthened in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The minority cell also resolved to organise a convention in Tamil Nadu that would aim to unify Christians, Muslims and Hindus as Indians. The executive council urged the Central government to take responsibility for the Odisha train accident and called for the resignation of the minister in charge of the railways.