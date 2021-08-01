TNCC leaders to tour T.N. and file status report: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC in-charge of Tamil Nadu said with an aim to strengthen the party in Tamil Nadu, all office-bearers will travel to each district/block and submit a status report on the ground reality by August 15.

“The office bearers will hold discussions with local leaders and give us a report. That would be the first step. Based on the report, we would launch various programmes,” he told reporters on Saturday.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee held a two-day meeting with its senior office bearers, district presidents and secretaries of various wings to thrash out the party’s future in Tamil Nadu. The meeting was led by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, AICC in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao, AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad and Congress floor leader in the Assembly K. Selvaperunthagai.

Mr. Rao along with K.S. Alagiri, K. Selvaperunthagai, CD Meyyappan, secretary AICC, MLA Ruby Manoharan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at his residence.

"We discussed the political situation and issues regarding our alliance. I congratulated him (Stalin) for his excellent start after becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and taking the State on the path of progress and development," Mr. Rao tweeted.