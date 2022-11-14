TNCC leaders to discuss ways to strengthen the grassroots

November 14, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra making heads turn, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri has called for a yearly meeting of all elected representatives from Tamil Nadu, former Union Ministers, TNCC office-bearers and AICC members.

This Tuesday, the first meeting will be held to discuss strategies on how to strengthen the party in each constituency at the grassroots. With just 15 months to go for the Lok Sabha elections, party sources said the meeting will largely focus on how to capitalise on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Speaking to The Hindu, Congress’s legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said the leaders are expected to discuss ways to strengthen the booth committees. “This is a review meeting of what the party has done so far. We will review booth committees that have been formed and how they can be further strengthened,” he said. The party has also planned to hoist the Congress flag in 100 places in every Assembly constituency, he added.

The meeting is going to be held in the backdrop of the party changing its stance of supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold reservation for Economically Weaker Sections. While opposition parties have welcomed the release of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, the Congress leaders have been critical of the release amid the low-key celebratory tone of their allies.