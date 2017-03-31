TNCC leaders take exception to H.Raja’s remarks on Sonia

Leaders of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee on Thursday lashed out at the BJP national secretary H.Raja for his remarks at a press conference a day earlier that the Congress president Sonia Gandhi was a “white skinned foreigner”.

State Congress president Su. Thirunavukkarasar, in a statement, warned the BJP leader against making such disparaging remarks about Ms Sonia Gandhi. “Mr. Raja is speaking like a very ordinary politician in the arrogance of hisparty being in power at the Centre,” he said.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said when the post of Prime Minister was offered to Sonia Gandhi, she had turned it down. “unlike Narendra Modi who had overstepped leaders such as Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to occupy the PM’s chair,” he said condemningMr. Raja for calling Ms. Gandhi an Italian national and “white skinned person”.

He called upon all the district committees and wings of the party in the State to hold protests against the BJP.

Former TNCC president, EVKS Elangovan too condemned Mr. Raja’s statements. He said if the BJP leader kept making such statements in the future, the Congress would take strong action against him.

Complaint filed

The office-bearers of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Youth Congress on Thursday lodged a complaint against .

Mr. Raja for allegedly expressing derogatory remarks against Ms. Sonia Gandhi.

They burnt the effigy of Mr. Raja at the party headquarterson Thursday and then arrived at City Police Commissioner’s office and filed a complaint with Additional Commissioner of Police.

They alleged that during a press conference, Mr Raja had said the media was afraid to ask questions to a white skinned lady from Italy referring to Ms. Gandhi. His remark was defamatory and created enmity on grounds of race and place of birth, the youth wing members had said in their complaint.