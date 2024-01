January 23, 2024 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s Scheduled Caste wing organised a protest in front of Assam Bhavan on Tuesday against the attacks on Rahul Gandhi’s convoys of Bharat Nyay Yatra by Sangh Parivar activists in Assam recently.

Another protest was held at Sathyamurthy Bhavan by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, All India Professionals Congress Chairman Praveen Chakravarty, Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse and other office bearers participated in the protests.

