TNCC leaders protest against Gujarat High Court’s verdict in Rahul Gandhi’s defamation case

July 08, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - CHENNAI

Following Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unsuccessful attempt to stay his conviction and two-year sentence in a defamation case at Gujarat High Court, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri along with other Congress cadres protested in front of Egmore railway station on Friday.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Alagiri claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is trying to shut Mr. Gandhi down through the backdoor because they know that they cannot defeat Mr. Gandhi in people’s court.

“There is nothing to show for PM Modi as development in 9 years. Petrol and diesel prices have not reduced. He said he would double farmers’ income, but he failed in that. He couldn’t introduce new plans in railways, the demonetisation of ₹500 and ₹1000 has failed, the GDP growth has stalled…so they have taken caste, religion and UCC in their hands. Rahul Gandhi has become an obstacle to them and that’s why they want to shut him down. Youngsters and women like him and they want a government to be formed,” he alleged.

TNCC legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai who organised a protest in his constituency, Sriperumbuthur, said, “In a democratic country, a judgement such as this to a great leader has shocked everyone. Everybody has freedom of speech and expression. He didn’t speak about any particular community, but spoke about Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi. But, to disqualify him for this….is because Modi and RSS are scared of him.”