TNCC leaders meet AICC leadership in Delhi

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri along with TNCC legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, deputy CLP Rajesh Kumar and elected representatives, including Karti Chidambaram, and ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil participated in a meeting with Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s Organisational Secretary K.C. Venugopal at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the State unit’s plans for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

AICC leadership has been meeting leaders of various States to discuss strategies ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. TNCC president K. S. Alagiri said that various strategies to counter the propaganda of the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu were discussed at the meeting. “We discussed the need to set up booth committees at the earliest,” he said.

Asked if any discussions took place on the profile of the candidates who would be given tickets, Mr. Alagiri said there was no discussion on the candidates and that it was decided to leave it to the party high command during the elections.

Sources said the substantial slide in vote share of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu was also put on the table and probable causes were discussed. A senior leader had also reportedly urged the national leadership to end speculation regarding change in State unit leadership but no concrete conclusion was reached.

