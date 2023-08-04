ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC leaders meet AICC leadership in Delhi

August 04, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated August 05, 2023 12:04 am IST - CHENNAI

They discussed the State unit’s plans for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections 

Udhav Naig
Udhav Naig

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. S. Alagiri along with TNCC legislative party leader K. Selvaperunthagai, deputy CLP Rajesh Kumar and elected representatives, including Karti Chidambaram, and ex-IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil participated in a meeting with Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and party’s Organisational Secretary K.C. Venugopal at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Friday to discuss the State unit’s plans for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 

AICC leadership has been meeting leaders of various States to discuss strategies ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024. TNCC president K. S. Alagiri said that various strategies to counter the propaganda of the AIADMK and the BJP in Tamil Nadu were discussed at the meeting. “We discussed the need to set up booth committees at the earliest,” he said. 

Asked if any discussions took place on the profile of the candidates who would be given tickets, Mr. Alagiri said there was no discussion on the candidates and that it was decided to leave it to the party high command during the elections. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the substantial slide in vote share of the Congress party in Tamil Nadu was also put on the table and probable causes were discussed. A senior leader had also reportedly urged the national leadership to end speculation regarding change in State unit leadership but no concrete conclusion was reached.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US