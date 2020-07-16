TNCC launches digital publication

Chennai

16 July 2020 00:13 IST

It is aimed at countering fake news and false propaganda

On the occasion of Kamaraj’s birth anniversary, a digital publication, Desiya Murasu, aimed at countering fake news and false propaganda, was launched by the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Wednesday.

Desiyamurasu.com has been set up by the TNCC media wing head A. Gopanna. Speaking on the occasion, N. Ram, former Chairman, THG Publishing Pvt Ltd, said, it was important to delve deep into the issues of democracy, secularism and social justice and guidance on how to approach them should be looked into as the government continued taking decisions unilaterally without consulting the Opposition, on the basis of the brute majority it had in Parliament.

“On how institutions can function, how the Supreme Court should function, how bureaucracy needs to function, the Election Commission should function… there needs to be guidance on that. This existed during the time of Nehru, Kamaraj, Jyoti Basu, but has now declined,” he added. Mr. Ram said ideological leanings did not seem to matter to some people anymore who were willing to jump to the Opposition camp with a completely opposite ideology just because a post or position of power was denied to them. He said governments should understand that secularism meant that government does not have religion or any religious bias and should have equal respect for all religions that should be implemented in letter and spirit.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, who launched the website, said “it is being started on an ideological basis. This will counter the fake propaganda run by the right wing. The most difficult thing to do is expose falsities, fake propaganda and put forth the right views which will be done by the digital site,” he said. R. Nallakannu of the CPI said the ideological fight was very important in a democracy. “Nehru, Kamaraj, Ambedkar fought for ideologies and it is important to make sure this happens now as well,” he said. Nakkheeran editor, R.R. Gopal, conveyed his wishes for the portal’s growth.