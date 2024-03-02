TNCC kickstarts ‘Kaiyodu Kai Korpom’

March 02, 2024 11:25 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Saturday announced the launch of ‘Kaiyodu Kai Korpom’, a propaganda movement by Rajiv Gandhi Panchayat Raj Sangathan in several districts across Tamil Nadu until March 14 to flag the inefficiencies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in the last 10 years to a larger public.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Selvaperunthagai reiterated that the Congress continued to be with the alliance led by the DMK and that it was not just the Congress which has not completed its seat sharing talks, since many of other parties in the DMK alliance have also not finalised their deals.

“Many said that alliances in Maharashtra, Bengal and with Aam Aadmi cannot be done. But, these have happened. Seat sharing talks with the DMK will also be concluded soon,” he said.

