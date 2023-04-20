HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TNCC holds protest opposing Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

April 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
TNCC members staging a demonstration in Chennai on Thursday against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP.

TNCC members staging a demonstration in Chennai on Thursday against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday staged a protest opposing the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu, senior leaders, office-bearers and party cadre participated in the protest before the State Bank of India near Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore. It was organised by the party’s Chennai South District president Durai.

The TNCC’s SC wing leader and Central Chennai East president M.P. Ranjan Kumar led the protest near the Income Tax Office, while J. Dillibabu, president, North Chennai West, led the protest before a Central government Office. M.S. Thiraviyam, president of North Chennai East, led the protest near the post office at Washermenpet.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.