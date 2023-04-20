TNCC holds protest opposing Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification

April 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Thursday staged a protest opposing the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Wayanad MP, following his conviction in a defamation case.

Former TNCC president K.V. Thangkabalu, senior leaders, office-bearers and party cadre participated in the protest before the State Bank of India near Nageswara Rao Park in Mylapore. It was organised by the party’s Chennai South District president Durai.

The TNCC’s SC wing leader and Central Chennai East president M.P. Ranjan Kumar led the protest near the Income Tax Office, while J. Dillibabu, president, North Chennai West, led the protest before a Central government Office. M.S. Thiraviyam, president of North Chennai East, led the protest near the post office at Washermenpet.