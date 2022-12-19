TNCC holds protest against scrapping of scholarship for minority, backward school students

  1. EPaper
December 19, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) SC/ST wing’s head M.P. Ranjan Kumar on Monday led a demonstration near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai, condemning the Union government for stopping the educational assistance provided to minority, Dalit and backward school students, and demanding that vacancies in central universities be filled. State Congress minority wing chairman Aslam Basha, MLA JMH Aassan Maulaana and TNCC general secretary K. Chiranjeevi were among those who participated in the protest. 

