TNCC highlights CM Stalin’s contribution to INDIA bloc victory

Published - June 13, 2024 12:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Back-pedalling on some of his comments made during the party’s general body meeting on Tuesday, TNCC president K. Selvaperunthagai has said the Congress-DMK alliance was based on ideology, and the “steel fortress cannot be broken”.

At the meeting, Mr. Selvaperunthagai had sought to start a debate on whether the Congress should continue to rely on an alliance or chart an independent path in the State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said one of the resolutions adopted at the general body meeting thanked Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his campaign and hard work, along with those of other leaders, which resulted in the big victory for the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“After the resolution, I said every party has its vision and goals. For the Congress to strengthen itself, it has [to follow] an ideological narrative, which is [former Chief Minister] Kamaraj’s rule. If not today, sometime in the future, we need to have it in Tamil Nadu. We have to start working hard from today and strengthen the party.”

He further said the speeches of Congress leaders, especially those of E.V.K.S. Elangovan and P. Viswanathan, were “misunderstood”.

“The intention of the general body meeting was to strengthen the Congress. At the same time, the Congress has never disrespected his [the Chief Minister’s] hard work and contributions to the victory of the INDIA bloc,” he added.

‘Not opportunistic’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Stalin are ideologically bonded, he said, adding, “This ideological closeness is the reason why the BJP is unable to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu. The DMK-Congress alliance is not an opportunistic one. Nobody can create a confusion in the alliance.”

