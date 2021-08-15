TNCC hails agri budget, State BJP says it does not fulfil poll promises

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) hailed the agriculture budget, while BJP’s State unit said it does not fulfil the poll promises of the DMK.

In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the agriculture budget was prepared after consultation with all sections of society and it is an effort with a long term vision.

“A revolutionary agriculture budget has been presented and also the overall fund allocation as well as for various schemes are welcome. This shows the State government’s intent,” he said. Mr. Alagiri said it would boost the livelihood of farmers.

In a statement, BJP Tamil Nadu’s agriculture wing president G.K. Nagaraj said the DMK’s manifesto had promised a procurement price of ₹2,500 per quintal for paddy, but only ₹2015 per quintal has been announced in the budget.

The budget is also silent about settling the dues of sugarcane farmers as well as fixing procurement price for vegetables (which was DMK’s poll promise). He also pointed out some of the schemes announced are Centre’s schemes and implemented with their contribution.