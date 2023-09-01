ADVERTISEMENT

TNCC functionaries enthused by Dinesh Gundu Rao’s hint about State leadership

September 01, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - CHENNAI

There was speculation over when party president K.S.Alagiri would be replaced after the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the Congress Working Committee

The Hindu Bureau

TNCC president K.S.Alagiri | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A cross-section of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee functionaries is enthused after the party Tamil Nadu in-charge and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao hinted that the State unit could face the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the leadership of incumbent president, K.S. Alagiri.

In a zonal meeting organised by the party in Kumbakonam, Mr. Rao said I.N.D.I.A. bloc is getting stronger by the day, just as it is strong in Tamil Nadu.

“In 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress-DMK alliance swept the State and it lost just one seat. I am very confident that under the leadership of K.S. Alagiri, the party will work with unity and we will win all the seats in the Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

There has been speculation over when Mr. Alagiri would be replaced after the AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the Congress Working Committee. Recently, Tamil Nadu Congress legislature party leader K. Selvaperunthagai was waiting in line hoping to take over as the next president. However, the speculation quickly died down after a delegation met the AICC president to register their reservations against him.

