TNCC forms election team to hold seat sharing talks for urban local body polls

Chennai

26 January 2022 23:36 IST

Post the announcement of polling date for urban local body elections, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri announced the formation of a team, which would oversee the election work and instructed it to immediately hold seat sharing talks with respective district secretaries of the DMK.

Previous presidents of the TNCC, MPs and MLAs will head the election team in the respective districts and coordinate with the district presidents, he said in a statement.

In other districts, the respective district heads will lead the team, Mr. Alagiri said.

