Tamil Nadu

TNCC forms election team to hold seat sharing talks for urban local body polls

Post the announcement of polling date for urban local body elections, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri announced the formation of a team, which would oversee the election work and instructed it to immediately hold seat sharing talks with respective district secretaries of the DMK.

Previous presidents of the TNCC, MPs and MLAs will head the election team in the respective districts and coordinate with the district presidents, he said in a statement.

In other districts, the respective district heads will lead the team, Mr. Alagiri said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 26, 2022 11:37:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tncc-forms-election-team-to-hold-seat-sharing-talks-for-urban-local-body-polls/article38330628.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY