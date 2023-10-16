TNCC fishermen’s wing to protest in front of Sri Lankan Embassy in Chennai, says Alagiri

October 16, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Monday said the party’s fishermen’s wing would organise a protest against the killing and persistent attacks on Indian Tamil fishermen in front of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Chennai and condemned the BJP for not doing enough to ensure the safety of the fishermen. Party sources said the date will be announced later.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the recent arrests of 27 fishermen and confiscation of five mechanised boats by the Sri Lankan Navy in Palk Strait on Sunday has caused fear and anxiety among the fishermen community in Rameswaram, Thangachimadam, and Mandapam.

“It has become common for fishermen to be arrested and their boats to be confiscated alleging that they had crossed the international maritime borders. The Tamil fishermen mistakenly crossing the borders at night has led to these instances of arrests. While borders can be agreed in the sea, Sri Lanka’s acts of arresting the fishermen is inhumane and condemnable,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said four fishermen from Thangachimadam, who went fishing in their fibre boats on October 13, are yet to be traced, causing worry to their families about their safety. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi should initiate talks with President Ranil Wickremasinghe and ensure the release of the fishermen and their boats. In the last few years, the Tamil fishermen community has faced arrests by Sri Lankan navy and their livelihoods have been affected,” he said.