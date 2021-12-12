TNCC district presidents appointed

CHENNAI

12 December 2021 01:00 IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointment of district presidents of its Tamil Nadu unit.

V. M. Binulal Singh and K.T. Udayam have been appointed as district presidents of Kanniyakumari West and Kanniyakumari East respectively. Naveen Kumar is the district president for Nagercoil. Tharahai Cuthbert was named General Secretary.

