TNCC district president offers gold to cadres for enrolling people in party

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 04:12 IST

Resolution passed to make Rahul Gandhi party president again

In a rather unique move to increase the cadre base of the party, a district president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Sunday announced rewards of gold rings and coins to cadres who enroll the maximum number of people in to the Congress.

The meeting also passed resolutions demanding that its Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi be made the president of the Indian National Congress again. The party also unveiled a campaign ‘Veethidhorum Congress, Veedudhorum Congress’ [Congress in every street, Congress in every house] with an eye on the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

At a meeting organised by the South Chennai Central District Congress to celebrate the 77th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, district president M.A. Muthalakan announced that he will reward cadre who enroll the maximum number of people with an 8-g gold ring. Those with the second highest enrolment rate will get a 4-g of gold ring and the rest will be given gold coins. TNCC president K.S. Alagiri and AICC secretary Sirivella Prasad were present.

