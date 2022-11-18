TNCC disciplinary panel issues notice to MLA Ruby R. Manoharan

November 18, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The disciplinary action panel of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has served a show-cause notice on Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan for a scuffle that broke out at the party headquarters on November 15.

Mr. Manoharan’s supporters protested against some organisational appointments when a meeting called by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri was under way to discuss measures to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The show-cause notice also cited the resolution, passed with the support of 62 District Congress Committee presidents, calling for disciplinary action against Mr. Manoharan.

It said Dinesh Gundu Rao, All India Congress Committee leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, had sought an investigation. It asked the MLA to appear before the panel on November 24 and offer his explanation.

The panel also served a show-cause notice on M.P. Ranjan Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress SC Department. The allegation against him was that he had attacked those who protested on November 15. The panel asked him to appear before it on November 24 and offer his explanation.

Clarification issued

In a statement, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan on Thursday clarified that he had nothing to do with the recent violent incident at the Tamil Nadu Congress party office. The only connection, he said, was that the men who had gathered at the office were from his Assembly constituency.

He also said that resolution to take disciplinary action against him was uncalled for and biased, and urged the party high command to reconsider the same.