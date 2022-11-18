TNCC disciplinary panel issues notice to MLA Ruby R. Manoharan

November 18, 2022 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The disciplinary action panel of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) has served a show-cause notice on Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan for a scuffle that broke out at the party headquarters on November 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Manoharan’s supporters protested against some organisational appointments when a meeting called by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri was under way to discuss measures to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

The show-cause notice also cited the resolution, passed with the support of 62 District Congress Committee presidents, calling for disciplinary action against Mr. Manoharan.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It said Dinesh Gundu Rao, All India Congress Committee leader in charge of Tamil Nadu, had sought an investigation. It asked the MLA to appear before the panel on November 24 and offer his explanation.

The panel also served a show-cause notice on M.P. Ranjan Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress SC Department. The allegation against him was that he had attacked those who protested on November 15. The panel asked him to appear before it on November 24 and offer his explanation.

Trending

  1. Halting the slide: On Biden-Xi meeting
  2. North Korea fires ballistic missile towards sea: Seoul
  3. 'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G20 presidency: PM Modi
  4. Gurugram consumer forum orders ban on 11 foreign breed dogs, asks MCG to take registered pets into custody
  5. India deploys new docks, upgrades speedboats for Pangong Tso patrol

Clarification issued

In a statement, Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan on Thursday clarified that he had nothing to do with the recent violent incident at the Tamil Nadu Congress party office. The only connection, he said, was that the men who had gathered at the office were from his Assembly constituency.

He also said that resolution to take disciplinary action against him was uncalled for and biased, and urged the party high command to reconsider the same.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US