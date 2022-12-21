  1. EPaper
TNCC Disciplinary Action Committee decides to re-induct former MLA T. Pushparaj

December 21, 2022 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Chennai

Udhav Naig

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Action Committee is learnt to have decided to re-induct former MLA and Pudukottai District Congress Committee president T. Pushparaj, who was suspended for anti-party activities last year, after hearing his explanation.

The meeting was presided over by former Congress legislative party leader K.R. Ramasamy and attended by S.M. Hidayathullah, R.M. Pazhanisamy and T. Thambi Vijayakumar.

While Disciplinary Action Committee meetings are held routinely, this was the first such meeting after Nanguneri MLA Ruby Manoharan’s suspension for organising a protest at the party headquarters over appointments made by the State Disciplinary Action Committee (supported by a majority of the DCC presidents) was stayed almost instantly by the party’s in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Dinesh Gundu Rao.

A section of senior leaders from the TNCC was not pleased with Mr. Rao. Sources in the know of Wednesday’s Disciplinary Action Committee meeting said that Mr. Ramasamy, who had appeared before the All India Congress Committee’s Disciplinary Committee to explain the circumstances under which Mr. Manoharan was suspended, apprised the State Committee of the fact that a final call will be taken by the AICC Disciplinary Committee.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / politics

