TNCC criticises NCERT for removing references to Babri Masjid demolition

Selvapertunthagai said this act shows there is no difference between BJP government and National Democratic Alliance government on what he claimed as “its anti-minority approach”

Published - June 17, 2024 03:54 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on June 16 criticised the National Council for Educational Research and Training for removing information about demolition of Babri Masjid and subsequent riots from school textbooks and said that removing historical records is an attempt to cover up history.

In a statement, Mr. Selvapertunthagai said this act shows there is no difference between BJP government and National Democratic Alliance government on what he claimed as “its anti-minority approach”.

“In December, 1949, Hindutva groups claimed that Lord Ram was born in the place where Babri Masjid stood and laid claim to the mosque. BJP had turned the idea of building a Ram temple into its political project. For this, they mobilised thousands in the name of Kar Sevaks and demolished the mosque,” he alleged, adding the Supreme Court’s order permitting construction of Ram temple at the sight had shocked the minorities. He said against this backdrop, the NCERT has removed references related to Babri Masjid from the school textbooks.

