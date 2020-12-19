Tamil Nadu

TNCC chief recovers from COVID-19

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) on Friday tweeted that its president K.S. Alagiri has recovered from COVID-19 and returned home.

On December 6, the party said Mr. Alagiri had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a private hospital.

