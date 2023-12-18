TNCC chief backs Rahul Gandhi over remarks on Parliament security breach

December 18, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Monday backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent comments that “unemployment” and “rise in prices of essential commodities” were the reasons why two youths recently entered the Parliament with colour gas canisters, in New Delhi.

In a statement, Mr. Alagiri said the two persons, who were subsequently arrested, raised slogans against “dictatorship”, and called for an end to unemployment. He said they had a point, but condemned the mode of protest.

“Only democratic protests would be accepted. Modes of protests like these would be thrown to the wayside even if it has truth on its side. All four persons involved in breaching the security at the Parliament were affected by unemployment. In PM Narendra Modi’s nine-year rule, unemployment and job losses have become common,” he said.

Mr. Alagiri said that unemployment stands at 7.6% in 2023, with the month of September alone recording 8.1%, which is much more than what was recorded in September 2020 and September 2021 (7.3%).

“In 2014, PM Modi promised two crore jobs for youth every year. According to that promise, 18 crore jobs should have been generated in nine years. But India is facing unemployment that has not been witnessed in the last 47 years,” he said.

PM Modi must take responsibility for the unemployment in the country and the security breach inside the Parliament.