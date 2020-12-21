TNCC chief Alagiri criticises V.K. Singh for saying MSP will stay under new laws

CHENNAI:

21 December 2020 12:29 IST

‘Explain why there is no mention about the MSP in the new farm laws,’ Alagiri asks the Union Minister

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K.S. Alagiri on Monday criticised Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh for his comments that Minimum Support Price (MSP) for agriculture produce would stay under the new farm laws.

In a statement, he asked whether Mr. Singh would explain why there was no mention about the MSP in the new farm laws and why contract-based farming was imposed and why corporates were allowed in the farming sector.

Mr. Alagiri urged his partymen to undertake massive campaigns to highlight the negative impacts of the new laws.

He added that a function to mark the Congress entering its 136th year would be held on December 28 along with a huge gathering of farmers in Vellore and urged cadres to participate in large numbers.