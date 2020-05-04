TNCC Charitable Trust to donate ₹1 crore to TN government to bring back migrants

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee Charitable Trust will hand over a cheque of ₹1 crore to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to bring back migrant workers hailing from Tamil Nadu who are stranded in other States.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri, in a statement, said thousands of migrant workers from the State who have gone to work in other States have been suffering there without work, adequate food and a proper place to stay for the last 40 days.

“The Railway Ministry is asking money from labourers stranded in various States. The Central government does not even realise that these labourers don’t have any money. Neither the Centre nor the State government has clarified what it plans to do,” Mr. Alagiri said.

He said the money being donated by the party unit’s charitable trust must be used only to bring back the migrant workers from the State who are stranded elsewhere.

Separately, in another statement, he slammed the Tamil Nadu government's order to increase VAT on petrol and diesel. “The government must immediately roll back this announcement. Otherwise this will lead to a rise in prices of essential commodities and it will hit the poor and the middle class the hardest,” he said.